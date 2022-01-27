Omicron Now Dominant in India, Sub-Variant 'BA.2' More Prevalent: Government

The health ministry also indicated that during the peak of the second wave, on 7 May 2021, there were 4,14,188 new cases and 3,679 deaths. However, on 21 January 2022, there were only 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths.

Expounding on the drop in the number of deaths, the ministry stated that 75 percent of the eligible people were vaccinated this time around.

Over 90 percent of the patients are in home isolation with mild to moderate illness, and the number of cases needing oxygen and ICU beds is lower, the ministry added in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI.)