Amid COVID Surge, China Reports 2 Deaths Due to Virus, First in More Than a Year
China, on Saturday, 18 March, reported two COVID-19 deaths.
More than a year after not reporting any COVID-19 deaths, China, on Saturday, 18 March, reported two deaths due to the virus. The country, which is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, triggered by the Omicron variant had seen its last COVID-19 death in January 2021.
China's National Health Commission said that both the deaths happened at Jilin, the northeastern province of China, that has been hit the hardest in the current outbreak, reported news agency AFP.
The two new deaths have reportedly taken the country's total death toll to 4,638.
According to the Health Commission, the country reported 4,051 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. More than half of these cases were reported from Jilin.
China, which had a daily COVID-19 case toll of less than 100 cases three weeks ago, is now witnessing thousands of COVID-19 cases, everyday.
In the wake of the surge, the country has also gone back to imposing lockdowns and stricter restrictions at various cities including Shanghai and Shenzen.
President Xi Jinping had on Thursday, 17 March, said that China would continue following its 'Zero COVID' strategy, while also taking a "targeted approach". The country's 'Zero COVID' strategy include strict measures including mass testing, extensive quarantines, and lockdowns.
Meanwhile, officials at Mainland China have begun freeing up hospital beds in the fear of the outbreak straining the country's health infrastructure. Jilin too is in the process of improving its health system. It has reportedly constructed eight makeshift hospitals and two quarantine centers to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
(With inputs from AFP)
