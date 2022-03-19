Amid COVID Surge, China Reports 2 Deaths Due to Virus, First in More Than a Year

More than a year after not reporting any COVID-19 deaths, China, on Saturday, 18 March, reported two deaths due to the virus. The country, which is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, triggered by the Omicron variant had seen its last COVID-19 death in January 2021.

China's National Health Commission said that both the deaths happened at Jilin, the northeastern province of China, that has been hit the hardest in the current outbreak, reported news agency AFP.

The two new deaths have reportedly taken the country's total death toll to 4,638.

According to the Health Commission, the country reported 4,051 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. More than half of these cases were reported from Jilin.