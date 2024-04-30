Inside India's Obesity Crisis: How Can We Tackle the 'Silent Epidemic'?

In 2022, one in eight people in the world were living with obesity.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/FIT)
"A ticking time bomb" – that is how experts described the obesity epidemic in India.
According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, one in eight people in the world were living with obesity.
A recent Lancet study, zooming in on India, said that at least 44 million women and 26 million men, above the age of 20 years, are clinically obese.
Globally, the WHO says that obesity is responsible for:
44 percent cases of diabetes
23 percent cases of ischemic heart disease
7-41 percent of cancer cases
Dr HPS Sachdev, Paediatric Consultant at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science & Research, and one of the authors of the landmark Lancet study on obesity, tells FIT,
He added, "More than 50 percent of children have metabolic markers that are associated with obesity."
The question also arises about what India has been doing so far to control obesity in the population. According to the answers given in the Parliament between 2013-2023:
Union government programmes like the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases & Stroke (launched in 2010) and the National Monitoring Framework and Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases have identified obesity as an area of intervention.
The Centre also runs programmes such as Fit India to promote a healthy lifestyle with more physical activities.
Schools affiliated with the CBSE have been often directed by the board to not allow junk food in the premises.
The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India mandates that the nutritional information of all processed foods be displayed on the packaging.
But is that enough? Should there be more done to address the obesity epidemic in the country?
According to Dr Sachdev, "The responsibility for reducing this depends on both the society and the individual."
He suggests that health education awareness be done on a mass level, warning labels be put on ultra-processed food, and physical activity be encouraged among people.
There are other policy measures that can be brought about too:
Train healthcare professionals to recognise early symptoms
Personalise support & create incentives for obese individuals to opt for healthier lifestyles
Decrease the taxes on organic food
Create a system where people are periodically screened for obesity
