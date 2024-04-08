‘A Vicious Cycle’: Decoding the Complex Link Between Obesity and Mental Health

FIT reached out to experts to understand the complex relationship between mental health and obesity.
People who have extreme obesity are five times more likely to "have experienced an episode of major depression" than people with an average body weight — this is what a 2018 study, titled The Psychosocial Burden of Obesity, suggests.
The researchers of this study also found that "approximately one-third of the candidates who opt for bariatric surgery report clinically significant symptoms of depression at the time of surgery, whereas about 50 percent report a lifetime history of depression."
FIT reached out to experts to understand the complex relationship between mental health and obesity.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is defined as a chronic complex disease defined by excessive fat deposits that can significantly deteriorate your health. An adult is said to be obese if they have a body mass index (BMI) of over 30 (This varies based on sex, age, and race).
However, an important aspect of obesity – how it can impact a person's mental health – is still not paid much attention to.
Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, speaking to FIT, explained that there are three different ways that mental health and obesity are linked to each other:
Obesity deteriorating a person's mental health
Mental health issues (such as anxiety or eating disorders) causing obesity
Obesity and mental health manifesting independently but impacting a person's overall health
Dr Tilwe notes that there are several mental health issues that can crop up due to obesity, and vice versa.
The most common ways that poor mental health manifests in obese people are depression and anxiety.
The American Psychiatric Association says, "Rumination involves repetitive thinking or dwelling on negative feelings and distress and their causes and consequences."
However, according to the 2018 study, titled The Psychosocial Burden of Obesity, the risk of depression is higher in obese women than in obese men.
But it doesn't end there.
Dr Sweta Sharma, a psychologist at Gurgaon's Manipal Hospital, says that all of these factors, along with the social stigma of being obese, can further bring up "feelings of shame and self-loathing," adding to feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness, that can also lead to self-esteem issues.
Dr Tilwe goes on to say that people struggling with mental health issues often indulge in binge eating during the night.
This, experts say, could play a role in disrupting a properly regulated sleep cycle, and affect metabolism – increasing appetite and leading to weight gain.
But more that that, it also poses the risk of insomnia, sleep apnea, and chronic stress.
People often find it difficult to cope with the social stigma and their negative body image, which can perpetuate self-loathing and toxic patterns of behaviour, says Dr Tilwe.
Dr Sharma agrees, adding,
A 2023 study, published in Frontiers in Public Health, had stated that people living with obesity showed "significantly decreased levels of quality of life, as well as increased depression scores compared to people of normal weight."
Not just that, several studies have shown that people who are obese or severely obese are subjected to discrimination in various settings, be it educational or professional.
So what can people struggling with obesity and mental health issues do then? The doctors that FIT spoke to have a few suggestions to help you:
Try to practice mindful eating – enjoying and focusing on what you eat to avoid binge eating.
Practice meditation or yoga.
Follow a balanced nutritious diet.
