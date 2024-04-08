‘A Vicious Cycle’: Decoding the Complex Link Between Obesity and Mental Health

People who have extreme obesity are five times more likely to "have experienced an episode of major depression" than people with an average body weight — this is what a 2018 study, titled The Psychosocial Burden of Obesity, suggests.

The researchers of this study also found that "approximately one-third of the candidates who opt for bariatric surgery report clinically significant symptoms of depression at the time of surgery, whereas about 50 percent report a lifetime history of depression."