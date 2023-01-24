Hooch Poisoning Deaths in Bihar: Here's What Spurious Liquor Does to You

While tragic, hooch poisoning isn’t uncommon in many Indian states.
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
On Monday, 23 January, five people reportedly died in Bihar’s Siwan due to suspected hooch poisoning. While tragic, hooch (spurious liquor) poisoning isn’t uncommon in many Indian states.
What makes spurious liquor so dangerous? FIT explains.
What is spurious liquor?
Spurious liquor, or hooch, is the locally manufactured inferior quality alcohol that is usually made from cane sugar and has a high concentration of methanol.
Methanol, an industrial solvent, increases alcohol content because of its antifreeze quality, but it can also be fatal in high quantities.
Apart from this, since this type of liquor doesn't go through reliable quality checks, chemicals and adulterants that might react badly with each other often go unnoticed.
Why do people opt for spurious liquor?
There are two major reasons why people choose to drink hooch or spurious liquor.
On the other hand, hooch produced locally is often cheaper. In most states, liquor directly falls under the government's authority and is heavily taxed, making it more expensive.
How does fake liquor affect your body?
Methanol and ammonium nitrate, both commonly found in spurious liquor, can harm your body if consumed in high concentrations. The effects on your body might include:
Headaches and dizziness/vertigo
Abdominal pain
Vomiting and convulsions
Feeling faint
Being unsteady
Blacking out
The more severe consequences include:
Blindness
Heart irregularities
Liver and respiratory disorders
Metabolic acidosis and kidney failure
Loss of memory
Coma
Death
How is alcohol poisoning treated?
Ironic as it may be, the only antidote to alcohol poisoning is, well, alcohol. Diluted ethanol or fomepizole is used to counter the effects of methanol poisoning by preventing it from turning into toxins and excreting it from the body.
And how do you get to know which alcohol is contaminated?
While there’s no clear way to tell which alcohol might be fake, contaminated, or poisonous, the best practice is to avoid consuming any alcohol that:
Is not bought from a reliable store
Is not of a reputed brand
Is not sealed properly
Doesn’t mention the alcohol content on the bottle
Smells weird
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Scroll.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)