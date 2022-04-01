FAQ: Why Paracetamol, Other Essential Drugs Could Get Costlier From 1 April

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India had earlier in March announced a 10.76 percent change in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) – an increase that comes to effect on Friday, 1 April.

This means that prices of 800 essential drugs and medical devices – including paracetamol to azithromycin – could see the steepest hike ever.

Why has the NPPA increased the prices? Which drugs will see a rise in price? Here's all you need to know.