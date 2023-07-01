National Doctor's Day 2023: Inside a Resident Doctor's Night Shift in the ER

At 8 PM, I reported for my duty. It started with a routine briefing – I take a detailed handover from the team that is completing their shift about how many patients came in, what interventions were required, where they were shifted to, etc.

At around 8:30, just as we were getting done with our team huddle, a 38 to 40-year-old man was brought in. He was clearly inebriated, but more pressingly, he had multiple stab wounds in his abdomen.

As soon as we received him, we hooked him to the monitor and took his vitals. We started an IV line, gave him fluids, trying to resuscitate him, so that he wouldn't collapse.

I later found out that he was a victim of an attempted robbery. Apparently, he was walking the road when a man on a motorcycle tried to rob him, and when he resisted, stabbed him three to four times before fleeing.