‘Not Enough Beds, No Planning’: Mumbai’s Resident Docs Speak Out  

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state once again, and Mumbai’s resident doctors are back to square one to pick up the pieces more than a year since the pandemic began.

As with last year, while residents were ready to speak to this reporter, some preferred to be anonymous since they feared backlash from their institution.

Nikhil Dhimole, General Surgery Resident from JJ Hospital, explains the ground reality of a COVID ward in Mumbai, “Things are absolutely crazy out here. The second wave has struck harder than the first, the new strain is more infectious and sneaks up from behind.”