Do You Avoid Visiting A Doctor Until You Absolutely Have To? You're Not Alone

But fear alone is not always the driving factor. Goswami says she also, from the very bottom of her heart, hates that typical 'hospital smell'.

But there are other reasons as well that are more socio-economic than psychological, per se.

Limited time and funds

Chawla’s work timings are so erratic that more often than not, he cannot take 2-3 hours out of his day to go visit a doctor. He adds, “My earnings restrict me to spend 750 bucks (consultation fees) every time I fall ill.”

Zaheeb Ajmal, a 36-year-old researcher based in Patna, shares the same apprehensions as Chawla. He feels that every time he visits a doctor, he has to burn a hole in his pocket to pay for the consultation, the tests, and then for the medicines as well.

“Sometimes I fear it will be a recurring cost if the cure takes a long time,” says Ajmal.

Distrust in Doctors

The apprehension that bigger hospitals might take you for a ride is also present. Chawla tells FIT,