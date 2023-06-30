National Doctors' Day | What's The Best and Worst Thing About Being a Doctor?

Doctors tell FIT the best and worst things about their profession.
Fancy perks, private practice, respect in the community.
Long work hours, distrust in the system, and increasing cases of violence against them.
Is being a doctor a boon or a bane in India today?
Ahead of National Doctors' Day on 1 July, FIT asked six doctors what the best and worst things of their profession are.
Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, firmly believes that the best part of his job is seeing patients go home healthy and making them feel better.
Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, agrees with Dr Modi. She says,
Dr Rahul Gupta, Director, Neuro and Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Noida, too says that there's no greater joy than helping in the recovery of a critical patient.
The respect and veneration that patients and their families have towards doctors is a plus point too.
Dr Nitin Leekha, Director, Cancer Care & Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, says that being a part of someone's suffering and helping them through it all is a thing of gratitude for him.
But all is definitely not rosy. There have been increasing cases of violence against doctors in the news recently.
Dr Panda concurs. She also feels that doctors are not considered humans, but robots or superhumans, who cannot be accorded the luxury of having a personal life.
Dr Atul Mathur, Executive Director, Interventional Cardiology and Chief of Cath Lab, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi, has a similar concern.
