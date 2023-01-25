SC Proposes Guidelines To Simplify Passive Euthanasia Process: What To Know

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 24 Janaury, agreed to modify the guidelines for passive euthanasia for terminally ill patients, in a bid to simplify the process.

The new guidelines propose replacing the old 'cumbersome' three-tiered procedure for authorisation with a simpler two-tiered one.

Where does India's law stand when it comes to euthanasia? How do the new guidelines impact it? What is a 'living will'? Here's what to know.