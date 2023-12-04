'Inhumane, Indefensible': MSF Calls For Ceasefire in Gaza in Open Letter to UN

On a whiteboard in one of the hospitals under attack in Gaza, emergency doctors left a message for the world – "We did what we could. Remember us."

"When the guns fall silent and the true scale of devastation is revealed, will the Council and its members be able to say the same?" asks Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), a global humanitarian organisation, in an open letter to the United Nations Security Council.

The open letter, released on 4 December, calls for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, to stop the relentless attack on Palestinian civilians and for crucial humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.