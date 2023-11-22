Israel, Hamas Agree To Observe 4-Day Ceasefire, Release Hostages: What We Know

Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire on Wednesday, 22 November, during which at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages are due to be released, a report stated.

Cabinet approval: The Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel Cabinet approved the ceasefire after an all-night meeting, during which the PM is said to have told ministers that it was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision," AFP reported.

Further, for every 10 additional hostages released, an extra day of truce will be observed.

Hamas' statement: Meanwhile, Hamas released a statement welcoming the ceasefire, and said that it would see at least 150 Palestinians released from jails across Israel.