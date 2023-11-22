ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Israel, Hamas Agree To Observe 4-Day Ceasefire, Release Hostages: What We Know

The ceasefire was approved by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel Cabinet after an all-night meeting.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Israel, Hamas Agree To Observe 4-Day Ceasefire, Release Hostages: What We Know
Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire on Wednesday, 22 November, during which at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages are due to be released, a report stated.

Cabinet approval: The Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel Cabinet approved the ceasefire after an all-night meeting, during which the PM is said to have told ministers that it was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision," AFP reported.

Further, for every 10 additional hostages released, an extra day of truce will be observed.

Hamas' statement: Meanwhile, Hamas released a statement welcoming the ceasefire, and said that it would see at least 150 Palestinians released from jails across Israel.

Before the vote, Netanyahu had faced intensive backlash from hardline coalition partners, who believe that inking a ceasefire would be a lenient approach towards Hamas militants amid the ongoing war. Minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the most prominent hardline ministers in the Cabinet, also indicated that he would not vote in favour of the agreement.

Topics:  Israel Palestine 

