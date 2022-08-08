Ceasefire Between Israel & Palestine Comes Into Effect After 3 Days of Fighting

The fighting had started after Israel launched a strike on a leader of the Islamic Jihad, and targeted another prominent leader on Saturday.

The second Islamic Jihad commander, named Khaled Mansour, died in the airstrike on an apartment building at a refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday. Six children are also said to have died amid Israeli strikes on Saturday, taking the total number of Palestinians killed in the day to 31, as per BBC.

Israel has claimed that its airstrikes had killed around 15 militants so far, and that Gaza militants had fired close to 580 rockets in retaliation.

Israel also said that it had gone on the offensive against Palestine because of threats of an imminent attack. However, they did not provide any details.

The country's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, meanwhile, said that the country would continue to strike targets "in a pinpoint and responsible way in order to reduce to a minimum the harm to noncombatants," adding that the operation would continue as long as necessary.