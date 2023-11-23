Israel-Hamas Deal: Calculations Behind the 'Pause' and the Release of Hostages

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas announced that they had agreed on a deal through which the militant group would release some Israeli hostages in exchange for a pause in the fighting in Gaza, along with the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

The next day, it was revealed that the deal would not be operationalised before Friday. Apparently, the operational plan for the release of the hostages is yet to be finalised.

The deal will be the first major pause in the war, and opens up the possibility of a longer pause and even a ceasefire.