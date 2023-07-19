Monsoon Infections: How Safe Are Swimming Pools? Doctors Answer FAQs

Swimming in monsoons: What to know
With incessant rainfall, moisture, and dampness comes an overdrive of bacteria, viruses, and the myriad of infections that they carry.
From common flu and gastrointestinal issues to vector-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria, FIT previously spoke to doctors about the monsoon illnesses to watch out for, especially in the flooded areas. However, waterborne diseases don't restrict themselves to dirty flood water.
So then, is it wise to go swimming in a public pool this monsoon? Experts answer your FAQs.
What are recreational water illnesses?
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, recreational water illnesses (RWI) are caused by pathogens that specifically spread through contact with contaminated recreational water.
"Monsoon can make swimming pools hotspots for RWIs," says Dr Savyasachi Saxena, Consultant, ENT, Fortis Hospital, Noida.
"You can inhale the aerosols or mist of the contaminated water and develop some respiratory illnesses. If you ingest this water, you can develop gastric issues," he adds.
Dr Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, says,
Why do these illnesses go up during the monsoon?
"Because of the temperature and humidity, fungal and bacterial infections spread faster," says Dr Sushila Kataria.
"The risk of ring worm, which is a fungal infection, is also high at this time," she adds.
What is swimmer's ear?
Swimmer's ears refer to bacterial and fungal infections in the outer ear canal caused by water trapped in your ears.
Symptoms of swimmer's ears can include:
Redness
Tenderness in the outer ear
Itching
Swelling
Blocked ear
Decreased hearing
Slight fever
However, contrary to its name, swimmer's ears don't just infect those who swim. Anyone can develop it. All it takes is for water or moisture to be trapped in your ear.
Does monsoon make swimmer's ears worse?
"Infections in the outer ear canal do tend to increase in the rainy season," says Dr Saxena.
But, having said that, he adds, "even moisture on earbuds and headphones can also be contributing factors."
How dangerous are they?
According to experts, RWIs are self limiting and resolve within a few days.
However, in case of some infections, for instance, ear infections or persisting respiratory issues, medical intervention is advised.
Should I avoid swimming during monsoons, then?
"I wouldn't say you should necessarily stop going swimming in the monsoons," says Dr Saxena. However, he does recommend maintaining proper ear and nose hygiene.
Dr Saxena and Dr Kataria both say that you should avoid going swimming if you have,
Blockage or tenderness in your ear
Trouble breathing
Nasal infection like sinusitis
Tonsillitis
Throat infection
Fever
How do I prepare to go swimming in the monsoon?
How do I safely dry my ears after swimming?
After a swimming session, experts recommend air drying your ears naturally. "Do not use an earbud," says Dr Saxena.
"If there's any wax or trapped water that's not clearing, go to a doctor and get it cleaned," he adds.
What are the other protective measures that must be kept in mind?
Avoid putting objects in your ears, like ear buds.
Only get your ears cleaned by a physician.
Keep your earphones clean and dry.
Ensure that the pool is well cleaned and chlorinated regularly.
Keep yourself hydrated.
