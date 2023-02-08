Ear Cleaners of Old Delhi: A Mughal-Era Tradition on Verge of Extinction

Ear cleaners in Old Delhi can be easily spotted from a distance, thanks to their red skull caps and small bags that hold their special gear. A vocation passed down several generations, the 'Laal Topiwales' have existed since the Mughal era. But ear cleaners tell The Quint that the profession is losing its sheen with the advent of modern technique resulting in increasingly low demand from customers. Yet, they don't want to look for alternative jobs.