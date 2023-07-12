Monsoon Diet: 5 Vegetables To Boost Your Immunity During Rainy Season

vegetables to eat in monsoon
(Image: iStock)
Fruits and vegetables are the foods that help us maintain a healthy and balanced diet. Monsoon has already begun and thus the number of viruses and bacteria in the environment. People often tend to fall sick during the rainy season thus a signal of the weak immune system. Thus, it is important to follow a few tips during the monsoon-like eating home-cooked food, avoiding outside food, and avoiding medications for slight inconvenience.
We need to make sure that we have a strong immunity and that is possible by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating habits. Below is a list of a few vegetables that will help strengthen your immunity during the monsoons.
Bottle gourd or lauki is one of the best vegetables for the monsoon season and can be categorized as a healthy vegetable. It is rich in dietary fiber, both soluble and insoluble that helps maintain a healthy digestive tract. Bottle gourd is also rich in iron, and vitamins B and C which have anti-oxidative properties. The vegetable is low in calories thus helping you feel light throughout the day.
Bitter gourd is another vegetable from the same category that keeps you healthy but is not liked by most people due to its bitterness. Karela keeps you healthy and can easily be a part of the diet that boosts immunity in monsoons. It is rich in vitamin C thus helps boost the immune system. The vegetable has solid antiviral properties that guard the body against any kind of viral attack.
Cucumber is another vegetable in the list that is filled with water and is an essential part of the diet in summer and monsoon. It is generally eaten raw as a part of a salad. This vegetable is easy to grow and very beneficial for building immunity. It also keeps the body hydrated during the monsoon season and provides nutrients like potassium, manganese, copper, and Vitamins A, B, C, and K that help fight against monsoon sickness.
Beetroot- The red beautiful color of beetroot makes it quite obvious that the vegetable is the best option for improving hemoglobin levels. It is also rich in manganese, fiber, Vitamin C, potassium, and iron. It can provide several health benefits like improved blood circulation and high immunity.
Pointed Gourd or parwal is another potent vegetable from the gourd family that has therapeutic benefits. Its antipyretic properties help lower fever and cold which is common in monsoon season. It also helps protect the liver from inflammation and other issues through its hepatoprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. It also has antibacterial properties.
