Video | North India Floods: This Monsoon, Watch Out for These Infections

Floods: Infections, Illnesses, and how to protect against them.
(Photo: PTI/ altered by FIT)
As Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and other parts of North India grapple with urban flooding, experts warn of a rise in infectious diseases in these areas.
"We have been seeing a steady rise in infections which typically rise during the monsoon season," says Dr Bharesh Dedhia, Chief of Critical Care, Hinduja Hospital, Khar, Mumbai.
According to Dr Dedhia, respiratory illnesses generally go up during monsoons, primarily because of the sudden change in weather from extreme heat to humidity.
There's also a rise in dampness that cause moulds and viruses to thrive.
"These viruses also spread quite easily from one person to another," he adds.
Floods can also lead to a spike in vector-borne illnesses like dengue, and malaria, as well as viral and bacterial infections like leptospirosis.
Secondly, he says, "vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, which are caused by bites of infected mosquitoes, are also on the rise."
According to Dr Dedhia, here are some things to remember if you're exposed to contaminated flood water to protect yourself from illness.
If you have cuts and abrasions, cover it with waterproof tape.
Wear gum boots, or waterproof shoes if you have to walk through flood water.
Watch out for signs of Leptospirosis such as fever, body headache and other symptoms.
Seek medical advice as soon as you get these symptoms.
Drink boiled and filtered water if possible.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)