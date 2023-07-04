Monsoon Is Here: Beat Humidity With the Right Foods – A Nutritionist Writes

Image used for representation.
(Photo: FIT)
With monsoon season arriving, the heat of the summers has finally cooled off. There is a drop in the mercury and everyone is loving it. And of course, looking forward to sipping a hot cup of tea as we watch the rains from our windows.
When the weather changes though, we need to make sure that we are well equipped, since a weather change always tends to bring in viral infections and our body needs to have a good shield through a strong immune system.
Let us look at the diet changes and the foods that need to be included to enjoy the season without having to compromise on our immunity.
Regular tea can be infused with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves.
Everyone enjoys a cuppa during this season. But how about having your tea along with infusions that will work towards building your immunity?
Replacing regular tea with herbal tea is also a smart choice for the season. Regular tea can be infused with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves.
Cooking will ensure that the load of these harmful microorganisms is reduced.
Rainy season exposes raw produce likes fruits and vegetables to several micro-organisms so make it a point to wash the fruits and vegetables well.
Cooking will also ensure that the load of these harmful microorganisms is reduced.
Almonds and walnuts help you in building immunity and insulation.
As the weather changes and it starts getting cold, it’s important that you insulate well by having good fats in the diet.
Ghee, almonds, walnuts, and mixed seeds help you in building immunity and insulation.
Lemon zest will help your body handle the increased humidity in this weather.
Bitter foods like karela, lemon zest, orange zest, and kale will help your body handle the increased humidity in this weather.
Astringent foods like amla will also help deal with the humidity and the vitamin C will help you improve your immune health.
Have small and frequent meals in place of large meals.
Heavy meals are difficult to digest, especially the dinner. So keep your dinner as the lightest meal of the day, including more soups and sauteed vegetables, along with a light meal like khichadi or rice and dal.
Heavy meals or eating too much at one time will make it difficult to digest, so have small and frequent meals in place of large meals.
Don't miss having 8-10 glasses of water in the day.
As the weather changes, the urge to have water decreases due to increased humidity.
But its very important, don't miss having 8-10 glasses of water in the day.
Make sure you have one glass of buttermilk with a meal or in between it.
Probiotics present in buttermilk curd, rice kanji, and fermented vegetables will help the body increase the load of good bacteria, which in turn will build immunity, prevent acidity, or bloating.
Millets like jowar, ragi, bajra, and kuttu are easy to digest, high in fiber, iron, and protein.
Millets like jowar, ragi, bajra, and kuttu are easy to digest, high in fiber, iron, and protein. You can make flour to prepare rotis, make porridge, or even cook it like khichadi.
Start The Day Right: The first thing which you consume in the morning as your day begins is of prime importance.
In this season, starting your day with amla candy, chawanprash, one teaspoon of ghee, or herbal tea is far better than just having plain coffee or tea.
Include Pranayama In Your Exercise Routine: Daily exercise in the form of walks, yoga, or light weight training will benefit in better digestion.
But apart from this, its important to practice pranayama for sure since it will clear your nasal passage, allow more oxygen uptake, and remove carbon dioxide.
Enjoy this season to the fullest without falling ill by following these simple tips!
(Avantii Deshpaande is a food science and nutrition expert with over 20 years of experience in the field. You can find her on Instagram at @nutritionist.avanti.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)