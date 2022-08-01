Rajasthan Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox

Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox. A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, said Dr Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, on Monday, 1 August.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.