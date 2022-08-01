Rajasthan Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rajasthan Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox

The 20-year-old youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, as per a doctor.
The youth has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases.

(Photo: istock)

Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox. A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, said Dr Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, on Monday, 1 August.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.
