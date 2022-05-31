Monkeypox: Over 257 Cases in 23 Nations, WHO Says Unlikely To Become Pandemic

Nigeria reported its first death from Monkeypox even as the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement that over 257 cases of Monkeypox had been confirmed with 120 more suspected from 23 non-endemic countries.

The WHO said, on Sunday, 29 May, that the UK and Ireland had reported at least 106 confirmed cases of monkeypox, Canada had reported at least 26 cases, Portugal at least 49 cases, and the US at least 10 cases of the zoonotic virus.

According to the organization, none of the cases have a travel history to countries where Monkeypox is endemic. In countries where Monkeypox is endemic, the WHO stated that the Democratic Republic of Congo had reported over 1284 cases with at least 58 deaths this year.