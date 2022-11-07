‘I’m Enough’: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Living With Bipolar Disorder

Selena Gomez’s documentary My Mind & Me is an honest, personal, and inspiring glance into the actor-singer’s struggles with mental health. The documentary, which picks cues from her journal entries over the years, begins with footage that might shatter the mirage of the 'perfect celebrity life.'

It takes us through Gomez’s journey of being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, her efforts of distinguishing the person she knows she is and the person she becomes when the episodes kick in, and her battle with depression and anxiety, as she keeps putting up a glammed avatar for the world to see each day.