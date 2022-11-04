Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Selena Gomez opens up about her battle with bipolar disorder.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Selena Gomez opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder in one of her recent interviews, ahead of the release of her upcoming documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The actor-singer publicly confirmed her diagnosis with bipolar disorder in 2020, during her Instagram live stream with fellow former Disney star, Miley Cyrus.
Selena's documentary, which initially started as a tour movie, ultimately became a medium for her to take an in-depth look at her personal struggles. Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me talks about the singer's struggle with mental illness and how it has impacted her life over the past few years.
Talking about her documentary, the singer told Rolling Stone, "Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose. I don’t want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn’t going to put this out. God’s honest truth, a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I could do it."
Since her public disclosure in 2020, Selena has featured in two hit television shows, successfully launched her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and finished filming her documentary.
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is all set to premier on Apple TV+ on 4 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)