I Signed My Life Away to Disney When I Was Young: Selena Gomez

Actor-singer Selena Gomez opened up about her breakout role as Alex Russo, the young wizard, in the popular Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. She said that she signed her 'life away to Disney' the moment she started the show.

Selena instantly became a household name when she took on the role of a high-school student in the show which ended in 2012. She will now play a character who is her "actual age" named Mabel Mora in an upcoming Hulu show.