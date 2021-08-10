I Signed My Life Away to Disney When I Was Young: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez in her upcoming show Only Murders in the Building.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @selenagomez)
Actor-singer Selena Gomez opened up about her breakout role as Alex Russo, the young wizard, in the popular Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. She said that she signed her 'life away to Disney' the moment she started the show.
Selena instantly became a household name when she took on the role of a high-school student in the show which ended in 2012. She will now play a character who is her "actual age" named Mabel Mora in an upcoming Hulu show.
The Rare Beauty founder admitted this amidst promoting her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building at the TCA Summer 2021 Tour. She also mentioned that the plot of her upcoming murder-mystery series intrigued her enough to return to the small screen after almost ten years. The show also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Selena also noted, "It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So, I am very happy to be doing this."
Selena had shared the trailer of the Hulu miniseries on Twitter, and wrote, "We're all neighbours here, but if I were you, I wouldn't trust anyone." The series, created by Martin and John Hoffman is scheduled to release on 31 August.
