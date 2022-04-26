Busting Myths About Bipolar Disorder

According to Healthline, there are basically four types of bipolar disorder and the symptoms can differ from person to person depending on the duration, diagnosis, lifestyle, and addictions.

According to Boston Mindcare, the four types of bipolar disorder conditions are:

Bipolar Disorder 1: This is characterised by manic episodes that last for weeks but it may or may not be accompanied by depression. The person might need to go to the hospital as well.

Bipolar Disorder 2: This is a condition that is also known as hypomania and the manic episodes are less severe than the bipolar 1. But the person might feel depressed before panic attacks.

Cyclothymic bipolar: This is a condition in which a person has to go through mania and depression for about 1-2 years before the condition is diagnosed. The depression or manic episodes are far less severe than type-1 and type-2.

Then there is a type-4 or others in which the disorder may be the cause of an underlying condition, drug abuse, or excess drinking.