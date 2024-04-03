Why is Period Shame Still Taking Lives of First-Time Menstruators in India?

I started menstruating at age 11. While my mother attempted to prepare me for the same, my peers were not there yet and my school was not prepared to handle a bleeding child who hadn't even given up on bloomers yet.

You see, when an 11-year-old child, who has never been able to use the word “vagina” without being chided, starts bleeding from there, it can be scary to put it very mildly.

This was nearly 2 decades ago, I was in a mainstream, popular school and I with all my privileges still remember the discomfort as if it happened yesterday.

Recent news tells us that things have not changed considerably.