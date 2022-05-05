International Day of the Midwife: The Missing Piece in India’s Maternal Health

India has never been closer to realising the Sustainable Development Goal of 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. Positive strides in maternal health that have saved the lives of millions of girls, children and women are reflected in a progressively declining Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) from 130 (2014-16) to 103 (2017-19) per 100,000 – a notable 21% reduction.

In spite of concerted efforts, each day in India 74 women die during pregnancy and childbirth. Against one maternal death, many more women suffer from serious injuries, infections or disabilities from pregnancy and childbirth related complications. Nearly 46 percent of all maternal deaths and 40 percent of neonatal deaths (deaths of new-borns within 28 days of birth) happen during labour or the first 24 hours after birth.

Yet, these deaths are largely preventable by enabling access to skilled birth attendants and emergency obstetric care. This is where a new pillar of healthcare providers in the public health landscape can change the game. They are Midwives Version 2.0.