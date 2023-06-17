Paneer Mango Sandwich to Sprouts Salad: Healthy Recipes For This Mango Season

Mangoes have several health benefits, thus FIT brings to you recipes to add mango in your diet.
It’s time to tango with the mango. There has to be something right with mangoes for they have been part of diet in India for more than 4,000 years.
Mangoes have some big advantages over other fruits. They contain more fibre than most, which helps you curb your appetite.
Not only a source of one-fourth your vitamin A for the day, the mango is also a great source of vitamin C. Mangoes are also high in carotenoids (like beta carotene) and bioflavanoids.
Potassium is another benefit of eating mangoes, which are loaded with this important mineral.
FIT brings to you delicious recipes to use mangoes to add flavour to your summer.
In a blender, combine 1 mango, 1 cup yoghurt, 1 tbsp honey or 2 dates and ice cubes. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve.
Combine 2 mangoes, 1 bananas, 1 cup yoghurt, 2 tsp honey, 6 ice cubes, and 1 tsp vanilla extract until smooth. Refrigerate for 3 hours.
To make a savoury mango puree just combine equal amounts of pureed mango and chicken broth, a little lime juice, and jalapeno, in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat for a few minutes. Serve with stir-fried vegetables or grilled meats.
Not a regular ice cream dessert… to make this one add one scoop frozen flavoured yoghurt, one scoop no-sugar-added sorbet, and a lots of diced mango, melons, some muesli for crunch, and some blended mango (any) as a sauce, and finally an indulgent splash of dark chic chips.
Mix 8 halves of crushed walnuts and 4 deseeded, chopped dates into 1 cup pureed yogurt and mango, and top with 1 tbsp pure maple syrup. Chill and have.
Take 3 eggs, seperate egg yolks and whites and keep aside. Add 1/2 cup mango puree and 1/4th cup sugar to the yolks and cook placed over a pan of hot water till the sugar dissolves.
Add 2 tsp gelatine soaked in 1/4th cup of water to the yolk mixture and cool. Beat 1/2 cup low fat cream and add to this mixture. Now add slices of one mango. Beat egg whites stiff and fold into the souffle mixture. Set in freezer for at least 2 hours.
Take thin slices of brown bread, sandwich them with mashed and lightly seasoned paneer placed under slices of mango... add some sliced red pepper too.
Take one cup sprouts (I like them raw, you can steam them if you wish), 5-6 cherry tomatoes, a hardboiled egg; and one firm chopped mango, combine and dust with salt and pepper.
Take 1 cup yoghurt or Greek yoghurt, add 2 tbsp soaked and swollen chia or Sabja seeds, add grated cucumber, 1 chopped mango, fresh dhaniya, black salt, roasted zeera powder, green chillies. Chill and have.
Can even add a tadka of rai and fry red chillies.
Mix thinly sliced mango, cucumber and red bell pepper. Add a dressing made of olive/sesame oil, salt, sugar, chilli flakes, a touch of any hot sauce (like chilli or oyster). Add crushed roasted peanuts and fresh dhaniya on top.
(Kavita Devgan is a nutritionist, weight management consultant, and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of The Don't Diet Plan: A no-nonsense guide to weight loss, Fix it with Food, Ultimate Grandmother Hacks, and Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People.)
