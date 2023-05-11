6 Health Benefits of Consuming Mangoes

Summer is here and so is the time of arrival for our favourite fruit- Mango, also known as the 'king of fruits'. The scientific name for mango is Mangifera indica and it's a drupe fruit with one single large seed.

Mango is native to India and Southeast Asia, and people have cultivated it for over 4,000 years. There are hundred types of mango, each variety with a different texture and taste, some even different in shape, size, and color.

Mango is not only tasty and pleasing to the taste buds but it also has various nutrients like protein, fats, fiber, vitamin C, E, A, K, potassium, magnesium, etc. Besides, the impressive nutritional value, mangoes much more to offer and here are the top 6 benefits of mangoes when consumed in moderation.