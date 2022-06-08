Does Mango Cause Acne? Debunking Common Myths About Mango

Summer is here and the favorite fruit for everyone during summer is none other than mango. Mangoes can be eaten raw or used in various dishes.

But few people are scared to include the fruit in their regular diet due to a few misconceptions. Though mango is known as the ‘king of fruits’, most people believe that mangoes are unhealthy.

But there's no truth in this and the reality is completely different. This fruit is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates. So, before you miss out on enjoying the shakes and smoothies this summer, let's debunk the myths surrounding mango.