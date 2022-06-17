Magnesium Deficiency: Signs and Symptoms

According to the estimates, 2 percent of Americans suffer from magnesium deficiency and this percentage is higher in people who suffer from diabetes and alcohol abuse. Magnesium deficiency is also known as hypomagnesemia and it is an overlooked health problem.

Magnesium deficiency can be underdiagnosed due to signs that are too common or overlap with other health conditions.

According to PubMed, the common causes of magnesium deficiency include:

Starvation

Certain medications, such as chemotherapy and proton pump inhibitors

Acute or chronic diarrhea

Hungry bone syndrome

Gastric bypass surgery

Conditions like diabetes, poor absorption, chronic diarrhea, and celiac disease are linked with magnesium loss. People with alcohol use disorder are at a higher risk of magnesium deficiency.