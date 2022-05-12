Anxiety & Diet: 10 Foods to Reduce the Symptoms of Anxiety

Approximately, 7.6 million people are affected by anxiety around the globe and anxiety is an umbrella term used for various mental health conditions like generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, separation anxiety, etc.

Anxiety of any kind is characterised by worry, nervousness, and tension that is constantly disturbing a person and makes it difficult for him to function for the day as well.

The doctors suggest various strategies like exercise, breathing techniques, mindfulness practices, and medicines in extreme situations to reduce the symptoms but dietary changes can also help improve the brain function and reduce the severity of the problem.

Let's have a look at the list of foods that can help reduce the symptoms or at least the severity of anxiety and are backed up by science and research as well.