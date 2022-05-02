Asthma: Busting Common Myths and Misconceptions

The WHO estimates that 25 million people around the world suffer from asthma.
Asthma is a common respiratory condition that occurs in both children and adults. It is a chronic disease affecting the lungs, which makes the airways inflamed and narrow. These inflamed airways swell and produce extra mucus, which causes difficulty in breathing.
The symptoms of asthma include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. In rare cases, severe asthma attacks are fatal if left untreated.
According to WHO, 25 million people in the USA suffer from asthma, yet several myths and misconceptions surround asthma. In this article, we will highlight the myths and facts about asthma, which will help in the better management of the condition.
According to the Apollo Hospitals, there is no cure for asthma but in some cases, the frequency and severity of asthma attacks reduce with age. Children suffering from asthma may experience an improvement in their condition as they grow older. With growing age, their sensitivity to triggers may reduce, thus lowering the number of attacks.
According to the American Lung Association, exercise is beneficial for asthma patients and does not harm them further. It is a common notion that exercise aggravates the symptoms of asthma.
In reality, physical activity helps strengthen and improve lung function. Exercise also improves the overall fitness and quality of life of asthma patients. However, it is advisable for asthma patients to avoid strenuous exercise in order to prevent frequent attacks.
Asthma is a chronic condition, and therefore, long-term medications are needed to manage the symptoms. These medications help relax the muscles around the airways and thus widen the airways.
Medicines like bronchodilators and inhaled corticosteroids are prescribed by doctors to help manage asthma. Research has proved that these medications are not habit-forming or addictive and are beneficial to keeping asthma under control.
As mentioned before, asthma is a chronic and incurable disease that affects millions of people. If left untreated, the symptoms of asthma can worsen over time and result in death.
Though asthma flare-ups are rare, they can be life-threatening. The best way to manage asthma is to understand and avoid asthma triggering agents. It takes time and a doctor's help to learn about asthma and prevent attacks in the future.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, people may experience several symptoms of asthma-like cough, wheezing, and chest tightness, while others may experience only one symptom. Moreover, just these symptoms might not always mean you are suffering from asthma.
Asthma symptoms may differ according to the severity of attacks in the same person when experienced at a different time. Asthma also has several triggers that can differ from person to person. These triggers include pollen grains, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, or particles of cockroach waste.
