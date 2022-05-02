Asthma: Busting Common Myths and Misconceptions

Asthma is a common respiratory condition that occurs in both children and adults. It is a chronic disease affecting the lungs, which makes the airways inflamed and narrow. These inflamed airways swell and produce extra mucus, which causes difficulty in breathing.

The symptoms of asthma include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. In rare cases, severe asthma attacks are fatal if left untreated.

According to WHO, 25 million people in the USA suffer from asthma, yet several myths and misconceptions surround asthma. In this article, we will highlight the myths and facts about asthma, which will help in the better management of the condition.