Baba Ka Dhaba And Their Famous Matar Paneer – Here’s the Recipe!

People across different walks of life have been hailing the power of social media after good samaritans and customers from all over Delhi flocked to Baba ka Dhaba, an eatery in Malviya nagar, in order to support an elderly couple – Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi.

This happened after a heartbreaking video of the duo, expressing their financial hardships, went viral on social media.

If you happen to be in the area, you can’t miss the crowd around Baba ka Dhaba.

From YouTubers, locals, people from NGOs to big companies, people have been supporting the Dhaba with food supplies, financial aid and have been making the joint super popular.