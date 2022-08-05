Juice Cleanse: Risks & Benefits, How Should We Do It

Juice cleanse is a diet that involves the consumption of juices that are obtained from different kinds of fruits and vegetables. Juice cleanse if often considered a detox diet that helps the body get rid of toxins and therefore improvise the health benefits. People who opt for a juice cleanse process, do not eat anything except fruit and vegetable juices for a short term and it is also called 'Juice Fast', meaning you are on fast and cannot eat anything except drink the juices.

According to some people, following a juice cleanse regimen provides beneficial healing nourishment to the body and allows it to flush out harmful toxins and waste. Some juice clean advocates believe that a juice cleanse diet promotes the body's detoxifying process and helps to get rid of the useless components that are responsible for energy depletion. However, there is no research in support of this, so should we actually do a juice cleanse? If yes, then how to do it?