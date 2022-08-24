Foods For Healthy Eyesight

Having a healthy and balanced diet is important for not only good eyesight but also overall health. People who eat healthy food are at a low risk of developing serious eye conditions like cataracts, dry eyes, red eyes, eye inflammations, glaucoma, poor vision, and many more.

Foods that are rich in essential nutrients like minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants not only improve the vision but also keep various eye diseases at bay.

Let us find out some important foods that play a critical role in maintaining healthy eyesight.