Foods To Eat During Menopause

Check the list of foods that should be followed during menopause. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
Menopause is a period in a woman's reproductive cycle during which the monthly menstrual cycles stop. After menopause, women can no longer go through menstrual cycles and it is a natural transition. Though the transition may seem to be quite easy, it is actually not easy at all because women experience different signs and symptoms during menopause, which can be frustrating and irritating.
Menopause in women generally starts between 45 to 55 years of age. However, in some cases, women may see the transition early or late.
Women often experience different signs and symptoms during menopause, typically due to a decrease in oestrogen levels, which disrupts the metabolism and other body processes, ultimately leading to many signs and symptoms. According to the NIH, the following are the symptoms of menopause:
Hot flashes
Change in periods
Incontinence or loss of bladder control
Insomnia or lack of sleep
Poor vaginal health
Changes in mood and behaviour
Body pain
Headaches
Changes in heart rate
Fatigue
Night sweats
Women suffering from post-menopausal symptoms must change their dietary habits. It is said that changes in diet help to get relief from the menopause symptoms. According to Healthline, the following is the list of foods that might help you obtain relief from symptoms associated with menopause.
Healthy Fats: Women going through menopause might get relief from its symptoms by consuming healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids. According to a study, omega-3 supplements decrease the intensity of menopause symptoms in women like night sweats and hot flashes. Fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, and anchovies are rich in healthy fats. Besides, some seeds like chia, flax, and hemp seeds are also loaded with omega-3 fats.
Foods Rich in Phytoestrogen: There are some compounds in our body that act as weak oestrogens, such compounds are called phytoestrogens. According to some studies, including phytoestrogens in their diet may help women to ease their menopause-related symptoms. Some foods are naturally filled with phytoestrogens including flax seeds, barley, soybeans, chickpeas, peanuts, grapes, berries, green tea, plums, black tea, etc.
Whole Grains: Whole grains are rich in some essential nutrients like fibre and Vitamin B complexes, such as thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, and pantothenic acid. These nutrients have been found to be beneficial for avoiding many diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart diseases. In addition, according to a study of over 11,000 post-menopausal women, it was found that early death rate was decreased by 17 percent in women who consumed 4.7 grams of whole-grain fibre per 2,000 calories/day compared to other women who consumed only 1.3 grams of whole-grain fibre/2,000 calories.
Fruits and Vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, fibre, antioxidants, and more. It is recommended by American dietary guidelines to include them daily in your diet to obtain the benefits. In a one-year intervention study of over 17,000 menopausal women, it was found that women who included more fruits, fibre, and vegetables in their diet observed 19 percent less hot flashes compared to the control group.
Dairy Products: Women who reach menopause often face bone problems like fractures due to a sharp decline in oestrogen levels. Dairy products like curd, yogurt, cheese, and milk are rich in calcium, phosphorous, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, and magnesium. All these compounds are important for healthy bones. Therefore, women should consume more dairy products during menopause. In addition, dairy products also help in avoiding sleeplessness and premature menopause in women.
