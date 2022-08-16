Foods To Eat During Menopause

Women suffering from post-menopausal symptoms must change their dietary habits. It is said that changes in diet help to get relief from the menopause symptoms. According to Healthline, the following is the list of foods that might help you obtain relief from symptoms associated with menopause.

Healthy Fats: Women going through menopause might get relief from its symptoms by consuming healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids. According to a study, omega-3 supplements decrease the intensity of menopause symptoms in women like night sweats and hot flashes. Fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, and anchovies are rich in healthy fats. Besides, some seeds like chia, flax, and hemp seeds are also loaded with omega-3 fats.

Foods Rich in Phytoestrogen: There are some compounds in our body that act as weak oestrogens, such compounds are called phytoestrogens. According to some studies, including phytoestrogens in their diet may help women to ease their menopause-related symptoms. Some foods are naturally filled with phytoestrogens including flax seeds, barley, soybeans, chickpeas, peanuts, grapes, berries, green tea, plums, black tea, etc.