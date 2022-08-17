Multiple Sclerosis Diet: Foods To Avoid

List of foods that should be avoided if your are suffering from multiple sclerosis.
Multiple Sclerosis or MS is a condition associated with the central nervous system (CNS). The disease is characterized by the deterioration of the protective covering of the brain which ultimately leads to permanent damage to the nerves. MS is an autoimmune disease that affects both the brain and the spinal cord.
Now that we know multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease affecting the CNS, it is hard for us to believe that our diet or foot can play any role in it. But it has been found that eating certain specific foods and avoiding others may play a considerable role in triggering or reducing the symptoms.
Let us read about the foods that should be avoided by those suffering from multiple sclerosis. However, people must note that before making any changes in their dietary plans, they should definitely consult a doctor or a nutritionist.
Following is a list of some foods that people with multiple sclerosis should take out of their diet to turn down the symptoms.
Excess sugar: Taking large amounts of sugar not only leads to excessive weight gain but also increases fatigue, which is a common symptom of multiple sclerosis. Therefore, people suffering from MS should avoid sugar as much as possible.
Gluten: Many people suffering from Celiac disease are gluten intolerant and therefore prefer gluten-free food. Although there is no evidence as to what role gluten plays in the health of someone suffering from MS, avoiding gluten may help in getting relief from the symptoms if other things are not working, according to Jamieson-Petonic (Administrator at University Hospitals Primary Care Institute in Cleveland).
Trans fats: Trans fats are present in many food products including pies, baked cookies, crackers, and other packed food items. Trans fats are known to increase the inflammation of blood vessels and may therefore worsen the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, besides leading to cardiovascular problems.
Saturated fats: Animal products are generally rich in saturated fats including dairy products and red meat. Some oils like coconut and palm oil also contain saturated fats. These fats not only increase the inflammation but also elevate the LDL or bad cholesterol levels, thereby increasing the risk of strokes and heart diseases. According to a study published in JAMA Neurology, people who have MS are at an increased risk of suffering from heart problems compared with those who don’t have MS, especially women.
Therefore, it is recommended that people should avoid unhealthy fats to reduce the symptoms of multiple sclerosis and the chances of heart disease.
Cow’s milk: According to some reports, though there's no solid evidence, cow's milk has been found to worsen the symptoms of multiple sclerosis in some people due to the presence of saturated fats and some proteins.
According to a journal, Nutritional Neuroscience, people who consumed fewer dairy products had less MS-related disabilities. Some recent findings published in January 2018 in the journal Neurology, also mentioned a considerable link between MS-related disabilities and higher dairy intake. Therefore, people should avoid cow's milk and other dairy products as much as possible. Instead, they should try alternatives like soy milk, cashew milk, and almond milk.
Sodium: Again, there's no strong evidence about the impact of sodium on multiple sclerosis, but people should avoid the high intake of salts. High salt intake is related to many health issues including high blood pressure and some cardiovascular conditions. According to the American Heart Association, healthy people should take less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium a day, and people with heart conditions should consume less than 1,500 mg of sodium/day.
