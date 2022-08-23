Foods That Can Help Increase Haemoglobin Naturally

List of foods that increase the Haemoglobin levels in the body.
What is haemoglobin and its role in our body? Haemoglobin or Hb is an iron-rich protein present in our body that has the capability to transport oxygen across all the parts of our body and therefore helps in maintaining normal body functions. Besides, it also takes carbon dioxide away from the body parts to the lungs from where it is expelled out of the body.
Like other body proteins, Haemoglobin is also extremely important and serves many functions. To live a healthy life, it is necessary to have optimal Hb levels in the body. Any kind of change in the body's haemoglobin levels leads to different kinds of health issues.
People who have low Hb levels in the blood are anemic and show many signs & symptoms like dizziness, low strength, tiredness, lack of appetite, and many more. Such people are often given Iron supplements and medications that maintain their Hb levels.
But do you know you can also increase your Hb levels without medications? Some foods are known to increase haemoglobin levels naturally. Check the list below.
1. Green Vegetables: People who suffer from anemia due to low Hb levels must consume green vegetables like broccoli & spinach in their diet because they are loaded with iron. Broccoli is rich in vitamin B-complex & folic acid which help in RBC (red blood cell) formation in the blood. Spinach is filled with an essential vitamin called Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) that aids in iron absorption in the blood.
2. Fresh Fruits: All of us are familiar with the saying 'An apple in a day keeps the doctor away'. Well, it is true because apples are known to be among the iron-rich fruits and therefore increase haemoglobin levels naturally. Besides, other fruits like strawberries, watermelon, and figs are also important for maintaining the Hb levels in the body.
3. Red Beetroots: Besides giving you healthy hair and skin, beetroots are widely known to increase Hb levels naturally. Beets help in RBC regeneration and are known to be helpful for people suffering from menopause symptoms & other menstrual disorders.
4. Brown Rice: Brown rice is a good source of iron and therefore helps in overcoming the issues of low Hb levels in the blood. Consuming brown rice in your daily diet has many health benefits like maintaining optimal cholesterol levels, improving digestive health, and increasing haemoglobin levels to mention a few.
5. Pumpkin Seeds: People who are suffering from chronic anemia and want to switch to natural options must definitely include pumpkin seeds in their health regimen. They are the richest source of Iron among all the plant-based products and increase blood Hb levels. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with essential minerals like copper, magnesium, manganese, and phosphorus which makes them an ideal & healthy food. People can consume pumpkin seeds as a whole or as protein powders in their diet to get the benefits.
6. Red Meat: Fat-free red meats such as beef are one of the most important foods for people suffering from anemia caused by low Hb. It has been found that 85gm of beef gives 2.1 mg of iron to the body. Red meets are a savior for anemic people because they are rich in iron (heme) that is easily absorbed by the body and therefore compensates for the low Hb levels quickly.
