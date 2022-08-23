Foods That Can Help Increase Haemoglobin Naturally

What is haemoglobin and its role in our body? Haemoglobin or Hb is an iron-rich protein present in our body that has the capability to transport oxygen across all the parts of our body and therefore helps in maintaining normal body functions. Besides, it also takes carbon dioxide away from the body parts to the lungs from where it is expelled out of the body.

Like other body proteins, Haemoglobin is also extremely important and serves many functions. To live a healthy life, it is necessary to have optimal Hb levels in the body. Any kind of change in the body's haemoglobin levels leads to different kinds of health issues.