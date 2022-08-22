8 Common Food Allergies To Be Aware Of

Do you know one of the most common types of allergy is a food allergy? More than 6% of adults and 8% of children suffer from allergies caused by different foods. According to a study, approximately 11% of adults suffer from a food allergy in the USA.

Although food allergies may be caused by any food, there are some foods that are associated with almost all kinds of allergies. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the following foods cause allergies in almost 90% of individuals in the United States.