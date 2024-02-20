103 Active Cases, 2 Deaths Due to Monkey Fever in Karnataka: What We Know

Is KFD Deadly? It can be. On 8 January, a 19-year-old girl, admitted to the Kasturba Medical College in Karnataka’s Manipal, succumbed to the disease as well, becoming the first person to die due to KFD in 2024.

Following her death, the district administration had stated that the only way to control KFD is surveillance and administering vaccines to the population at risk. But for the past two years, vaccines against KFD have not been available in the region.

What measures are being taken? The Karnataka health department had in January upped the following measures for prevention: