First Death of 2024 Due to Kyasanur Forest Disease in Karnataka: What We Know

A 19-year-old girl, admitted at the Kasturba Medical College in Karnataka’s Manipal, succumbed to the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) on Monday, 8 January.

The girl, Ananya, hailing from Hosanagara taluk, became the first person to die due to KFD in 2024.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rajesh Suragihalli was quoted by South First as saying,