First Death of 2024 Due to Kyasanur Forest Disease in Karnataka: What We Know

A 19-year-old girl, admitted at the Kasturba Medical College in Karnataka’s Manipal, succumbed to the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) on Monday, 8 January.
The girl, Ananya, hailing from Hosanagara taluk, became the first person to die due to KFD in 2024.
The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rajesh Suragihalli was quoted by South First as saying,
What is KFD? KFD or Monkey Fever is a zoonotic infection that is caused by ticks. The viral disease was first identified in Karnataka’s forest areas in the 1950s and has since caused many waves.
With close contact between humans and animals in the Kyasanur forest areas, the disease peaks every few years.
The big point: What Dr Suragihalli also points towards is that Ananya’s village is a “non-KFD” area, since the area has not reported a single case of the disease in almost a decade, making the 19-year-old’s death a public health concern in the area.
After Ananya’s death, her sister has also been hospitalised with fever. Her KFD test turned out negative.
How is KFD treated? According to the DHO, the only way to control KFD is surveillance and administering vaccines to the population at risk. But for the past two years, vaccines against KFD have not been available in the region.
Owing to this, the health department is taking the following measures for prevention:
Constant surveillance and extensive test sampling
Tying up with with forest and animal husbandry departments to issue advisories
Spreading awareness about the disease
Supplying Diethyl Phenyl Acetamide oil, which is a repellent for ticks, to all households
