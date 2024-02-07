What Is Monkey Fever? Know About the Symptoms, Transmission & Prevention

Know all about Monkey Fever
As per reports, Monkey fever, or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) has claimed two lives in Karnataka. The disease is spreading and requires urgent action and implementation along with preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease. It is a tick-borne hemorrhagic fever that is spread from monkeys. KFD virus is an arbovirus of the family Flaviviridae. The two lives claimed by the virus include an 18-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man, out of 49 positive cases in the state.
Let's learn more about the symptoms, causes, and prevention measures of Monkey Disease.
The initial symptoms of Money Fever include a sudden rise in body temperature, headache, body aches, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. There may be other serious symptoms like hemorrhagic symptoms that may occur later. The incubation period for the fever is 3-8 days and the patient may also experience chills, severe muscle pain with vomiting, gastrointestinal symptoms, and bleeding problems (3-4 days after the onset of initial symptoms).
According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Kyasanur Forest disease (KFD) is caused by KFD virus which is a member of the virus family Flaviviridae. It was first identified in 1957 from a sick monkey from the Kyasanur Forest in Karnataka. Since then, between 400-500 cases are reported every year. Rodents, shrews, and monkeys are common hosts for KFDV after being bitten by an infected tick.
A human may get infected by the virus after a tick bite or contact with an infected animal, a sick or recently dead monkey. Person-to-person contact does not allow transmission. Large animals such as goats, cows, and sheep may also be infected with KFD but transmission of KFDV to humans from these animals is extremely rare.
According to the CDC, there's a vaccine for KFD that is used in endemic areas of India. One can also use insect repellents and wear protective clothing in areas where ticks are endemic.
