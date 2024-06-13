Kevin Jonas Undergoes Surgery for Skin Cancer: What Is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

The most common cause of basal cell carcinoma is exposure to the sun and UV rays.
Singer and songwriter Kevin Jonas, who is also a member of the music band The Jonas Brothers, recently had to undergo surgery for skin cancer.
On Wednesday, 12 June, Jonas took to Instagram to share a video where he talked about how he had gone to get a mole on his hairline checked, which was diagnosed as skin cancer.
Jonas shared that he had to get a surgery done to remove the basal cell carcinoma.
But what is basal cell carcinoma? How is skin cancer treated? Is surgery the only way to treat skin cancer? FIT reached out to experts to decode all of these questions and more for you.
According to Dr Raman Narang, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncologist, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer which occurs in the top layer of the skin or the epidermis.
However, in rare cases, Dr Prashant Mehta, Senior Consultant, Medical oncology & BMT, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, tells FIT, “Even exposure to arsenic and immunosuppressants can cause this form of cancer.”
Usually basal cell carcinoma manifests in patients as:
Rashes
Lesions
Ulcers
Moles
Bleeding
Warts
Nodules on the corner of the eye or the forehead
Dr Narang adds, “Basal cell carcinoma normally happens on the face, scalp, back, neck, etc, or places that are exposed to the sun.”
With skin cancer, the symptoms are usually very noticeable, says Dr Mehta, which means that patients usually are cautious and approach doctors for help.
So, how is basal cell carcinoma usually treated? Dr Mehta explains that there are many different methods of treatment – chemotherapy, oral drugs, radiation, etc.
However, both the experts agree that the most effective way to remove the cancerous mass is surgery. More specifically, Mohs micrographic surgery.
Dr Narang explains that through the surgery, each layer is removed and carefully examined, obliterating the entire cancerous mass.
But fortunately, there are measures that you can take to prevent the condition. The experts that FIT spoke to suggest:
Avoid sun exposure, especially during the peak hours.
Use sunscreen that has a high level of SPF.
Cover your skin when you go out.
Get tested regularly if you have a family history of cancer.
