Scientists Detect World's 'Smallest Skin Cancer' Under Woman's Eye

On 1 May, the Guinness World Record was accorded to Dr Witkowski’s team for the world’s “Smallest Detected Skin Cancer.”
The world’s smallest skin cancer, measuring only 0.65 millimetres or 0.025 inches, was discovered by a team of dermatologists at the Oregon Health and Science University (OSHU).
Here’s all you need to know about the world’s tiniest skin cancer.
What Happened: Concerned about the tiny red spot on her cheek, Staats was constantly visiting doctors until OSHU School of Medicine’s Dr Alexander Witkowski examined it.
How The Cancer Was Identified: Two non-invasive technologies were used to identify the cancer.
Dermoscopy
Reflectance Confocal Microscopy
