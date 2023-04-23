Think Keto Works The Best For You? The Heart May Disagree

Whether you're considering the keto diet or simply looking to improve your overall heart health, it is important to understand the relation between diet and cardiovascular wellness.
The ketogenic diet, or "keto" for short, has gained popularity in recent years as a weight loss and health improvement strategy. However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact of the high-fat, low-carb diet on cholesterol levels and heart health.
We spoke to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Vaibhav Mishra, Head of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Patpatganj, to explore the connection between the keto diet and cholesterol levels, as well as the potential impact on overall cardiac health.
Dr Rohtagi says that in this state, the body uses stored fat as its primary source of energy instead of glucose from carbohydrates. By restricting carbohydrate intake, the body is forced to break down stored fat into molecules called ketones, which are used for energy instead of glucose.
Emphasising on high-fat foods helps to provide the body with enough energy to function properly while limiting carbohydrate intake. Foods that are commonly included in a keto diet include meat, fish, eggs, nuts, seeds, low-carbohydrate vegetables, and healthy fats such as olive oil and avocado. Foods that are high in carbohydrates, such as grains, sugars, and starchy vegetables, are typically limited or avoided.
"The keto diet has been shown to have potential benefits for weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and increased energy levels," Dr Rohtagi says. She also adds that, "however, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet to ensure it is safe and appropriate for your individual needs."
One of the concerns with this diet is its potential impact on cholesterol levels, particularly the increase in LDL cholesterol (the bad cholesterol) and decrease in HDL cholesterol.
It is important to note, however, that not all individuals may experience negative effects on their cholesterol levels with the keto diet. Dr Rohtagi says that, "Some studies have shown that the keto diet can actually improve lipid profiles in some individuals by increasing HDL cholesterol levels and decreasing triglyceride levels."
Overall, the connection between high cholesterol and keto is complex and may vary among individuals. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or making significant changes to your current diet to determine the potential impact on your health, particularly if you have a history of high cholesterol or other cardiovascular conditions.
Saturated fat is a type of fat that is solid at room temperature and commonly found in animal-based foods such as meat, dairy products, and eggs. And all these foods are what keto consists of as a diet.
Keto diet is often high in saturated fat and studies have shown that a diet high in saturated fat can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis, a condition in which plaque builds up in the arteries and can lead to heart disease.
As per Dr Mishra, the benefits of keto include:
Weight loss. By drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and increasing fat intake, the body enters a state of ketosis, where it burns fat for energy instead of glucose.
Improved insulin sensitivity. By reducing carbohydrate intake, blood sugar levels can be better controlled, which can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Can help with PCOS symptoms such as weight loss, hormone balance, ratios of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and levels of fasting insulin.
Keeps high blood pressure in check.
The risks:
High-fat intake on this diet can lead to an increase in LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, which can increase the risk of heart disease.
The low fiber intake associated with the keto can lead to constipation and other gastrointestinal issues.
It may stress your kidneys.
It can lead to nutritional deficiencies.
It can cause extemely low blood sugar.
The risks of chronic disease increase.
It is also worth noting that the long-term effects of the keto diet are not yet fully understood. While there is some evidence to suggest that it may be effective for short-term weight loss and improving insulin sensitivity, more research is needed to determine its long-term effects on overall health.
The Mediterranean diet is based on the traditional dietary patterns of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. Dr Rohtagi says that, "This diet emphasizes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats such as olive oil and fatty fish, along with moderate amounts of dairy, poultry, and eggs, and limits red meat and processed foods."
It has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, lower blood pressure, and improve overall cardiovascular health.
The DASH diet is an approach developed specifically to lower blood pressure. It is similar to the Mediterranean diet.
However, it's important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to diet and that individual needs and preferences should be taken into consideration when choosing a heart-healthy diet.
