Regular Exercise, Warm Compress: How to Take Care of Your Knees During Winters

As the temperature drops and the chilly breeze hits the atmosphere, the human body starts responding to the weather in an unusual manner. The body takes time to adapt to the changing weather conditions.

People start experiencing uneasiness, muscle spasms, joint pain, and blood pressure problems during winters.

Knee pain, out of all the joint pains, is one of the most common, yet challenging, problems that people experience during this time.

To compensate for the cold outside, the body tissue expands to increase the blood supply. This contraction of muscle causes stiffness in joints and lead to pain in the knees.

It is also believed that during this weather, some vital organs like lungs and heart take away some blood from the legs and arms to keep themselves warm which results in achy joints.