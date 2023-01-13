5 Yoga Poses to Fight Against Cough and Cold in Winter

Cough and cold is a common problem in winter and people struggle to keep the sore throat and congestion at bay. It can be quite irritating and frustrating since it becomes difficult to concentrate on work and carry on with the day-to-day work. It is a frequently occurring problem with people that have a moderate or low immune system. These people have a sore throat and a cold with a slight change in the weather.

There are various home remedies that people have been following through ages but yoga can also help beat the cold because it balances the sympathetic (response/fight) and parasympathetic (rest) systems.

Yoga asanas can draw the white blood cells fighting the viruses to the head and throat, along with a gush of fresh blood thus helping relieve the symptoms of sinuses and congestion. Here are five yoga poses that can help manage the symptoms of cough and cold.