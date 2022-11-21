Winter Hair Care: Tips to Make Your Hair Healthy

winter hair care tips to follow
(Image: iStock)
Winter is all set to knock on our doors but are you winter-ready? Are you all set with your skin and hair care routine for the dry and chilly winter days? We all love sitting by the fire and enjoying a hot cup of coffee or hot chocolate but is your hair ready to go through the dryness, frizziness, and challenges that the dry, chilly wind can put the hair through?
Winter not only damages the hair but also affects the scalp- making it dry, rough, and brittle.
If you have no plans and are still finding ways to get winter-ready, we are here with our tips for winter hair care that will help maintain strong, shiny, frizz-free, and healthy hair.
1. It is quite normal for the scalp to get dry and itchy in winter, it is due to the lack of moisture in the air which can result in dandruff thus causing flakiness, hair fall, and dandruff. A very simple and effective way to tackle the problem is to oil your hair before every wash. The oil penetrates into the hair shaft and keeps the hair moisturized. Moreover, scalp massage improves blood circulation and nourishes the hair follicles thus promoting hair growth.
2. Another tip to follow is to avoid washing your hair regularly. People often wash their hair daily thinking it can help with dandruff and flakiness but it's not the case. Frequently wash strips off its natural oils leading to dryness and irritation. You can stick to twice a week hair wash routine and make sure to use a sulfate-free shampoo since they are mild and help maintain the natural moisture balance.
3. Conditioning your hair is immensely important, especially for the winter. It prevents dryness and flakiness. You can choose a thick, creamy conditioner containing natural oils like coconut, olive, jojoba oils, and shea butter that will result in hydration and nourishment.
4. Winter makes the hair more delicate thus it is very important to care for them and it is best to avoid using heat on the hair or any styling tools because they make the hair dry, brittle, and rough thus causing hair breakage. Flaunt your natural hair texture and let the hair air dry without using a dryer.
5. Never step out in the winter after washing your hair immediately. Cold air expands the hair shafts and makes them weak, and prone to breakage, and color fading. Make sure to dry the hair before getting out in the sun and modify your hair care routine as per your preference.
6. If there are days you cannot sit inside and have to step out in the cold days, make sure to cover your hair with a silk scarf or hat. Cold hair and dry wind make the hair dry and weak. Silk or satin cloth will help prevent friction from the cotton and woolen materials.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)